part 2 of dedicating my entire show to my brother, Bob Elkins, who passed away May 13th

Grammy Award winner Bunny Hull Channels Music Success Into Investment In Arts and Social-Emotional Education for Children Around the World. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Bunny Hull, Grammy Award winner and Founder and Executive Director of Dream a World Education, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that delivers virtual and in-classroom arts-based social-emotional learning to young children, will be inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 25 at the Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. The award celebrates music’s finest songwriters and composers and pays homage to women “whose body of work represents the best of heritage and legacy of modern American music.”