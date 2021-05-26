part 2 of dedicating my entire show to my brother, Bob Elkins, who passed away May 13th
Today on LA Sounds I'm doing part 2 of dedicating my entire show to my brother, Bob Elkins, who passed away May 13th (born July 18, 1936 and died May 13, 2021) by playing a lot of gospel and other music that moves me by The Dixie Hummingbirds, Harmonizing Four, Linda Ronstadt, the Staple Singers, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley and the Swan Silvertones. Bob was my oldest brother who was a major role model in my life and a more like a father figure.kzfr.org