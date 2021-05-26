Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

part 2 of dedicating my entire show to my brother, Bob Elkins, who passed away May 13th

By UNDERWRITERS
kzfr.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleToday on LA Sounds I'm doing part 2 of dedicating my entire show to my brother, Bob Elkins, who passed away May 13th (born July 18, 1936 and died May 13, 2021) by playing a lot of gospel and other music that moves me by The Dixie Hummingbirds, Harmonizing Four, Linda Ronstadt, the Staple Singers, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley and the Swan Silvertones. Bob was my oldest brother who was a major role model in my life and a more like a father figure.

kzfr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#The Dixie Hummingbirds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Entertainmentdebatepost.com

Bob Casale, Founding Member of Devo, Passes Away | Culture

Gerald Casale announced it today on social networks: this Monday his brother, Bob Casale, aged 61, had died, a sudden victim of a heart ailment. Another blow to the group they both founded, Devo; Last year, Alan Myers, the most effective of the various drummers who passed through the band, also died.
Musicthecragandcanyon.ca

Rob Vanstone: A chat about Bob McInnis was music to my ears

Bob McInnis wasn’t inclined to blow his own horn, except when playing the trumpet. He was a “humble” man, in the recollection of pianist Dennis Hendricksen, but one of considerable achievement — a long-time contributor to the local music scene as a performer, educator and supporter. “Bob was a very...
MusicPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Latest Rock Hall of Fame Candidates: Five Best 2022 Options

There's a 25-year waiting period to gain eligibility for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – but that's not the only requirement. "It's really impact and influence," Greg Harris, president of the hall, said in a recent interview. "Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine would say it's impact, influence and awesomeness."
MusicMiddletown Press

Are Cult Legends Sparks the World's Most Interesting Band?

Edgar Wright’s new film The Sparks Brothers is one of the most entertaining music documentaries in years, chronicling the improbably twisty, decades-spanning, genre-defying adventures of Ron and Russell Mael, the siblings behind the cult band Sparks. In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, the Mael brothers and Wright...
Musicculturemap.com

Keeping the Music Alive: The Ernest Walker Band

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In a celebration of Black Music Month, Keeping The Music Alive featuring the Ernest Walker Band pays tribute to legendary performers such as Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston, Barry White, Michael Jackson, and Prince.
Lifestylethe-saleroom.com

Music and Movie Memorabilia

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 24. Soprani Three accordion made in Italy. Lot 25. Royal Standard 'Montana' German accordion.
Advocacymassachusettsnewswire.com

Nonprofit Dream A World Education Founder Bunny Hull to Be Inducted Into Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Grammy Award winner Bunny Hull Channels Music Success Into Investment In Arts and Social-Emotional Education for Children Around the World. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Bunny Hull, Grammy Award winner and Founder and Executive Director of Dream a World Education, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that delivers virtual and in-classroom arts-based social-emotional learning to young children, will be inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 25 at the Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. The award celebrates music’s finest songwriters and composers and pays homage to women “whose body of work represents the best of heritage and legacy of modern American music.”
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 26 in Classic Rock

June 26, 1996 – Van Halen announce that Sammy Hagar is leaving the band and that David Lee Roth will again become the lead singer. Hagar reunites with the Van Halen brothers for a 2004 tour that is quite successful, but once again, the two factions split. June 26, 1973...
Music247tempo.com

Best-Selling Pop Albums of All Time

From the 1950s through the late ‘60s, pop music was synonymous with rock ‘n’ roll. After Billboard began listing the 200 top-selling albums in 1967, rock bands like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin had some of the earliest record-breakers. (Here’s a list of the most popular album every year since 1960.)
Musicnewslanes.com

The Beatles: John Lennon's 'demonic' song was slammed by huge pop star

In 1994 the three remaining members of The Beatles – Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – got together to record a retrospective album titled Anthology 1. The album included rarities, outtakes and live performances from the early years of the band. Although the Fab Four could not bring a new song to life without John Lennon – who had been assassinated in 1980 – that didn’t stop them. The band began working on a long-lost song called Free as a Bird where they used the star’s vocals.