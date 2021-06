The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 12 and up. With all the Federal approvals met the OSDH (Oklahoma State Department of Health) has green lighted county health departments across the state to start offering the vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and older immediately. If you have children and want to get them vaccinated you can stop by the Comanche County Health Department located at 1010 S.W. Sheridan Road. You can also go to one of their pop-up clinics or drive thru vaccination events. Visit the CCHD official Facebook page often to stay up to date with all the places you can go to get your kids vaccinated.