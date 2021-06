CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're preparing to get an Uber or Lyft ride soon, be prepared to wait and pay more. Ridesharing companies are currently trying to handle increasing demand as the U.S. begins to return to normalcy with eased COVID-19 restrictions. More people are getting vaccinated and going out, which has led to a demand increase. However, there are fewer drivers who feel comfortable driving those people around, thus creating less supply.