Listen to Icewear Vezzo’s “Kobe Bryant” [ft. EST Gee] : The Ones

Icewear Vezzo is obsessed with that same gravelly piano melody. It’s an element on most of the tracks on his latest tape Rich Off Pints. Somehow though, it doesn’t really get old. The longtime Detroit rapper, who came up in the early 2010s alongside Peezy, Babyface Ray, and Team Eastside, is such an expert at talking slick that the beat is an afterthought. “Told my opps no back-and-forth it’s time to end this shit/Check my phone like I’m the realest nigga in this bitch,” he raps on the opening lines of “Kobe Bryant.” Louisville’s EST Gee shows up too, ready to take any opportunity to pat himself on the back: “A Detroit nigga helped me get rich like I’m Andre Drummond.” Vezzo can keep running back the same beat as long as the raps stay this good.

