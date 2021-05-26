Cancel
‘The veterans deserve it’

By Kirsten Faurie editor@moraminn.com
Kanabec County Times Online
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEvery Memorial Day, members of the Lee Goldsmith American Legion Post 201 Honor Guard lift their rifles to the sky, firing a three-volley salute honoring deceased military personnel of the United States Armed Forces. Although it may be less visible to the public, the Honor Guard continues their service all...

