‘The veterans deserve it’

President Rev. John I. Jenkins and Provost Marie Lynn Miranda,. On March 10, 2021, the Student Senate of the University of Notre Dame du Lac passed SS 2021-28: A Resolution Requesting a Full-Day Observance of MLK Day. On April 29, the Campus Life Council voted to send this resolution to the former Vice President of Student Affairs, Erin Hoffmann Harding, to continue the dialogue and implement this resolution. On May 13, supporters of this resolution met with her and discussed the importance of the resolution with hopes of moving forward with implementation. Unfortunately, the coalition of students were then asked to speak with the next Vice President of Student Affairs, Fr. Gerard Olinger; thus restarting the referral process for resolution implementation. This letter is a call to action from many students and campus organizations that want to implement the resolution. We believe a full-day observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the proper way to honor Dr. King’s legacy and is essential to Notre Dame’s continued fight for social justice.