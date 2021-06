Forza Horizon 5 was announced during the Microsoft E3 2021 presentation, and preorders are now live for the game on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Forza Horizon will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one of release on November 9, 2021, or you can play it on November 5 if you preorder the Premium Add-Ons Bundle, Deluxe, or Premium Edition. It is now available to preorder at Best Buy.