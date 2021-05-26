Mailbag: Given His Dominance, Should Nadal Be the Top Seed at the French Open?

PARIS — A quick look at the French Open:. Two of the four men left in the field at Roland Garros who have won a Grand Slam title will face each other on Day 5: Roger Federer vs. Marin Cilic. Federer, of course, owns 20 major singles championships, tied with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. Cilic owns one, from the 2014 U.S. Open. They meet at Court Philippe Chatrier in the second round. That will be followed there by Nadal against Richard Gasquet in the night session. Two women’s matchups involving major title winners will start the day in Chatrier: No. 1 Ash Barty, who won the 2019 French Open, tests her bothersome left hip against Magda Linette, before 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens takes on No. 9 seed Karolina Pliskova.