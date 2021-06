When Utah outlawed whiskey distilleries in 1870, it would be another 136 years before someone came along and changed the West’s whiskey game. That someone was High West Distillery, founded in 2006 by husband and wife, David and Jane Perkins. David, a biochemist at the time, was inspired to open his own distillery after a visit to Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky. Park City, Utah was selected as the location for the couple’s new venture because of David’s love of the Old West and the state’s little-known whiskey history.