Ransomware attacks targeting the healthcare sector have spiked during the last year. According to the FBI, the Conti ransomware group executed at least 16 attacks on healthcare and first responder networks in the US alone, asking for as much as $25 million in ransom in some cases. This criminal organization has gone after more than 400 organizations worldwide, recently causing massive disruption to the Irish healthcare system just as it was conducting a vaccination campaign to protect the population from COVID-19. Here’s a look at what’s behind the rise in ransomware attacks on healthcare during the pandemic along with some tips from the FBI on how to protect your most sensitive data from a ransomware attack.