Corpse Husband teases new collab song with metal band Bring Me The Horizon

dexerto.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaceless YouTube sensation Corpse Husband has a blossoming music career, and now he’s dropping hints at a future collaboration with iconic 2000s metal group, Bring Me the Horizon (BMTH). While Corpse Husband‘s identity may be a secret, his musical prowess isn’t. The faceless YouTuber has released hit after hit during...

www.dexerto.com
#Bring Me The Horizon#Metal Band#Machine Gun Kelly
