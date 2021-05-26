Corpse Husband teases new collab song with metal band Bring Me The Horizon

Order the 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack on our limited, exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants. The soundtrack to Dark Nights: Death Metal, Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's comic sequel to 2017's DC Comics crossover miniseries Dark Nights: Metal, is out now, and you don't have to be a comic fan to appreciate the killer lineup of artists they assembled for it. We already heard the industrial-tinged "Diana" from Chelsea Wolfe, Denzel Curry's new rock song "Bad Luck," the sludgy "Never Ending" from Manchester Orchestra, and HEALTH and Deftones' Chino Moreno's joint effort "ANTI-LIFE," as well as new songs from Rise Against and Mastodon. The soundtrack also includes new tracks by Soccer Mommy, IDLES, Show Me The Body, Greg Puciato (ex-Dillinger Escape Plan), Carach Angren, Grey Daze (the late Chester Bennington's '90s band), and more. Stream it below.