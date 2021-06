We’ve made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, well, most of us have. The games are set to begin tonight with the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals squaring up for Game One. We’ll also see a regular season game bing played at the same time when the Edmonton Oilers, who are in the playoffs, take on the Vancouver Canucks, who are very much not in the playoffs. It’s the first time that regular season games will be played simultaneously as the Stanley Cup Playoffs are going on since I can remember and it feels so weird and stupid.