The University of Illinois’s rapid saliva-based COVID test is now available to the general public. The test is free, thanks for a funding arrangement with the Illinois Department of Public Health. Testing is offered from 8:30am to 4:30pm Mondays through Thursdays at the University of Illinois Springfield student union. People taking the test should not eat, drink, use tobacco, brush their teeth, or use mouthwash for 60 minutes prior to taking the test.