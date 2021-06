A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel. There are not a ton of “new-new” releases on Netflix this week. The schedule is mostly made up of new seasons of existing shows like part two of Lupin (June 11), season 2 of zombie show Black Summer (June 17), season three of the Turkish series The Gift (June 17) and new seasons of the South Korean shows Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (June 11) and Hospital Playlist (June 17).