Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PUBG finally adds respawns like Apex Legends and Fortnite with new Tiger map

dexerto.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBG’s upcoming Tiger map will see the addition of player respawns, completely transforming the way the hardcore BR plays. PUBG may no longer be the top dog when it comes to the battle royale genre, but that doesn’t mean it can’t improve upon its gameplay. In fact, the developers have been constantly adding new content to the game and experimenting with new features. One of the latest additions will go live when the new 8×8 Tiger map launches. Tiger will be the first new 8×8 Battleground to hit PUBG in 3 years, which means the developers have added a special feature to mix things up.

www.dexerto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Pubg#Tiger#Respawns#Br#Warzone#The Battle Royale#Pubg Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Weapon Tier List June 2021

Apex Legends Season 9 had a rocky start, but after the initial server issues, players have loved the new addition of Valkyrie and the new bow. Now that we are a couple of months into the new season, players have a much better idea of what weapons to use. It's really about can you avoid the game-breaking glitches.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Fortnite Season 7 — All map changes and new locations

Each new season of Fortnite brings on plenty of map changes, and Season 7 Invasion is no different. Epic said out with the Primal themes and in with the aliens. Not everyone likes extraterrestrial shenanigans though, and the IO Order is back in force once again to defend the island from the new threats. You’ll be surprised to learn that while aliens have arrived with a massive spaceship, the actual invasion is limited to a smaller scale, at least for the moment. If anything, the IO Order has taken over the map quite rapidly. Trade one threat for another, I suppose.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG New State Troi map: List of locations, buildings, and more

While the battle-royale world is still intoxicated with PUBG Mobile, the famous battle-royale game from PUBG Corporation, a new battle-royale game is now in the works. From the makers of PUBG Mobile and Krafton, the upcoming mobile battle-royale game of PUBG New State has already surpassed the milestone of 10 Million pre-registrations on Google Play. As we hear from Krafton, the alpha-testing will be on the new map of Troi. PUBG New State has now released a video about a field trip in TROI. We’ll take a similar walkthrough of the basic features of the Troi map in PUBG New State, different locations and more.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

A surprise Apex Legends update provides unusual fix for DDoS situation

DDoSers have been running rampant recently in Apex Legends. However, a new update seems to have brought a game-changing fix for the issue. Recently, Apex Legends has been flooded with DDoSers ruining the player experience by causing crashes which essentially allows the hackers to gain free RP in Ranked Leagues from players who are disconnected.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Among Us To Add New Mode, Roles, Map And More

Among Us was a breakout hit last year and is continuing to enjoy success, no doubt helped even further by its release on the Switch eShop to expand its loyal player-base. Developer Innersloth has now had a brief reveal as part of Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, in which it confirmed a range of new content and features for the game - no release date yet, but hopefully it's not far off.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Patch Combats DDoS Attacks, Adds Loss Forgiveness

Respawn Entertainment is observing Apex Legends' recent string of DDoS attacks on servers, destroying gameplay in any lobbies affected. In the most recent patch, if players were victim to these DDoS attacks, they were granted a loss prevented - meaning any ELO lost from ranked matches would be made null.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Developer Hints at Possible Evo Shield Changes

An Apex Legends developer asked players whether they should change anything about the balance for Evo Shields, opening the possibility of coming balance changes in future updates. Apex Legends associate live balance designer John "JayBiebs" Larson tweeted Tuesday asking his followers what they thought of Evo shields' balance now that...
Video GamesNME

Respawn updates ‘Apex Legends’ to defend players against DDoS attacks

Respawn Entertainment announced that a new update for Apex Legends aims to tackle DDoS attacks in the game. The update was announced in a recent twitter post, in which Respawn outlined what will happen upon detection of a DDoS attack. They said: “Now, when we detect an attack, all players will be booted from the game and granted loss forgiveness. The idea is to deny advantages to attackers and protect victims of those attacks from RP losses.”
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to unlink and link Apex Legends and EA accounts

Apex Legends is developed by Respawn Entertainment, a studio under Electronic Arts, or EA. In order to play the battle royale you will need to link your active account to your EA account, so here is how to do so. Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale developed by an...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to check Apex Legends item shop without being in-game

We’ve found a great way for you to check the Apex Legends item shop without actually being on the game. So let’s get into the details. Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that contains an in-game store for players to purchase various cosmetics. Apart from collection events and special sales like the recent ALGS Animal Kingdom bundle, the Apex Legends item shop will rotate cosmetics and put recolors up in the exclusive section of the store.
Video Gamesava360.com

PUBG NEW STATE ANDROID GAMEPLAY

PUBG NEW STATE Alpha version is now available on android and you can download from playstore. You can play on June 11 6:00 PM PDT. ------------------------------------------ ▬▬▬ Description ▬▬▬. ------------------------------------------ Beyond Battle Royale. ※ Introducing PUBG: NEW STATE, the new Battle Royale developed by PUBG Studio, the company behind PLAYERUNKNOWN'S...