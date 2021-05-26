PUBG finally adds respawns like Apex Legends and Fortnite with new Tiger map

Each new season of Fortnite brings on plenty of map changes, and Season 7 Invasion is no different. Epic said out with the Primal themes and in with the aliens. Not everyone likes extraterrestrial shenanigans though, and the IO Order is back in force once again to defend the island from the new threats. You’ll be surprised to learn that while aliens have arrived with a massive spaceship, the actual invasion is limited to a smaller scale, at least for the moment. If anything, the IO Order has taken over the map quite rapidly. Trade one threat for another, I suppose.