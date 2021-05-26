Hawaii enjoys the ‘best seat in the house’ for first full lunar eclipse in over two years

Spring is in full bloom, fruit is ripe and summer days approach. The days are filled with hot temperatures and cool refreshments to quench our thirst. In June we are seeing spring transform into summer, and with this shift there is also a shift in energy. June’s energy will reach its highest points during the full moon and summer solstice. The full moon provides a lot of energy, but with the summer solstice this month that energy is amplified. This energy will come in enormous waves throughout the month as we approach these prime energy points. The high energy that is flowing throughout the month provides opportunities to push onward and harder in our endeavors. As spring swings into full bloom, and summer begins, there is a surge of adventure, optimism and confidence in ourselves that will make waves this season.