Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Won't start in series finale

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Anderson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. The White Sox haven't provided any indication that Anderson is dealing with an injury, so he's likely just getting some maintenance Wednesday as the team closes out its series with the Cardinals with a day game after a night game. Danny Mendick will spell Anderson at shortstop, while second baseman Nick Madrigal assumes Anderson's usual leadoff duties. Anderson is batting an excellent .287 on the season, but his average has dropped steadily over the past week while he's managed only three hits in 30 at-bats over his last seven starts.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Danny Mendick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Night Game#Season Finale#Cardinals#Hits#White Sox#The White Sox#Shortstop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBRoyals Review

Royals get walked off by Sox in heartbreaking fashion

Heartbreak. That’s all that comes to mind as the Royals lose on a walk-off breaking ball in the dirt. The Royals got the scoring started in the first inning after Carlos Santana got a one-out walk (shocker), Andrew Benintendi continued his good May with a single up the middle. After a passed ball which advanced both runners, Salvador Perez hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center to score Santana giving the Royals an early 1-0 lead.
MLBDaily Jeffersonian

Shane Bieber searching for slider, 2020 self: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic,4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory over...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 4, Twins 2: South Siders Squash Twinkies for Series Sweep

If the White Sox’s goal is to bury the Minnesota Twins in the bottom of the standings by the end of May, then taking a series sweep out of their first meeting is a good place to start. It wasn’t a third consecutive blowout win, but the White Sox (22-13) never trailed in a 4-2 victory on Thursday to notch their sixth straight victory.
MLBMLB

Sox beat Twins behind Anderson, Lamb HRs

CHICAGO -- The White Sox and Twins were considered the American League Central favorites entering the 2021 season. That fact didn’t really change even with injuries suffered by Chicago left fielder Eloy Jiménez and center fielder Luis Robert, which sidelined them both for months. But with their 4-2 victory over...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLByourvalley.net

Kansas City-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson walks. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow left field. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jorge Soler. Tim Anderson scores. Yermin Mercedes walks. Yoan Moncada to second. Yasmani Grandal called out on strikes.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB Power Rankings 2021: White Sox Top Standings at Quarter Mark

MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings at the quarter mark originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ah, the difference a year makes. At this point in the 2020 season, MLB was two-thirds through the shortened campaign, in the midst of a September stretch run. This year, we're only a fourth of...
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

Tim Anderson returns to the White Sox and hopes to revive against the Orioles

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson approves the club’s weekend promotion and portrays his mid-bat flip bobblehead following a home run against the 2019 Kansas City Royals. “I’m very happy,” Anderson said. “It shows exactly what I’m doing and what I’m doing.”. Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday believe...
MLBzonecoverage.com

Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 5/17

MLB – White Sox ML vs. Twins (EVEN): 6:40 PM on Bally Sports North. As much as it pains me to fade my hometown Minnesota Twins, with an even moneyline it only makes sense. The Twins have lost five of their last six, and it just feels like the Chicago White Sox know it’s their time to take over the AL Central.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy Lite: Minnesota Twins

We’re back in sunny Minnesota this week, in our reboot of the 2020 regional schedule (no? Just me feeling that way? OK). Last weekend’s homestand finale vs. the Royals was kind of rocky, to say the least. Highlights include a collision on Friday, questionable umpiring on Saturday, shaky control, and a dominant Cease.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Garrett Crochet’s pitching overlay is impressive

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 13: Garrett Crochet #45 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) We have praised Chicago White Sox pitching a lot this season...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jose Abreu is in the top-10 for Chicago White Sox RBIs

It has been a really nice career so far for Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox. He got off to a bit of a slow start in April but has been red hot in the recent weeks. He had a very interesting weekend when the White Sox split a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. The two things that people are going to remember are his collision with Hunter Dozier in game one on Friday and his game-winning play on Sunday in game four. Well, he also joined the team’s top ten RBI list.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Sweep Away Twins, Show Who's Boss in AL Central

Sox sweep away Twins, show who's boss in AL Central originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three games, three wins, three statements about who runs the American League Central these days. The White Sox headed out on the road last week a second-place team. After a 4-1 swing through Cincinnati...
MLBohionewstime.com

Indians try to solve Lance Lynn and White Sox at the series finale

The Cleveland Indians haven’t made things easier for members of the Chicago White Sox star starter rotation this week. They will try to get the best out of Lance Lynn’s second defeat of the season as he tries to complete his home series to win the White Sox on Wednesday.
MLBChicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.