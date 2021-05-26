White Sox's Tim Anderson: Won't start in series finale

It has been a really nice career so far for Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox. He got off to a bit of a slow start in April but has been red hot in the recent weeks. He had a very interesting weekend when the White Sox split a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. The two things that people are going to remember are his collision with Hunter Dozier in game one on Friday and his game-winning play on Sunday in game four. Well, he also joined the team’s top ten RBI list.