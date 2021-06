Twitter will start testing advertising in Fleets, its answer to services like Snapchat and Instagram’s “story” features, which let users broadcast fleeting updates. Fleets, Twitter’s version of Stories, is getting ads. The company announced today that it will begin pilot testing Fleet ads in the United States, which will bring full-screen, vertical format ads to Twitter for the first time, allowing it to compete more effectively with the vertical ads available on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, among others.