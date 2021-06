I was going to attend SO MANY EPIC CONCERTS in 2020. In April, Steve Aoki was coming to the Knitting Factory; then in June, Louis the Child was going to open up the new Pavilion venue. A week later I'd spend two EDM-packed days dancing in the sunshine at Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge. In August, Tame Impala and Perfume Genius were going to let their magic echo over that Columbia River canyon. In October, two friends and I had big plans to fly to Austin for the epic three-day Austin City Limits Music Festival.