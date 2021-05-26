Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs' Brennen Davis: Making up for lost time

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Davis homered for the second straight game for High-A South Bend on Tuesday. The 21-year-old missed the beginning of the minor-league season while recovering from a head injury, but now that he's healthy Davis is tearing the cover off the ball, going 3-for-9 in his first three games for South Bend with three walks, a double and two steals in addition to the two long balls. The Cubs' No. 1 fantasy prospect was originally expected to report to Double-A once he was cleared for game action, so it may not be long before he gets a promotion if he continues to dominate High-A pitching.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Fantasy#Lost Time#Injury Time#Double A#Healthy Davis#High A South Bend#Game Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

CHICAGO — (AP) — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. ... I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.”
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Bucs claim INF off waivers from Cubs, DFA Stokes Jr.

The Pirates have claimed an infielder off waiver from the Chicago Cubs and have designated Troy Stokes Jr. for assignment. The Bucs have picked up 29-year-old switch hitter Ildemaro Vargas. Vargas went 3 for 21 in nine games with the Cubs this season before being DFA’ed by Chicago, making three...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Still with the Cubs, Bryant back to his slugging ways

Whatever the future holds, Kris Bryant is giving the Chicago Cubs plenty of production so far in 2021. Bryant is hitting .303 with 10 home runs in 37 games, and he is second in the National League with an OPS of 1.032. That's quite a rebound after he batted .206 in last year's pandemic-shortened season. Bryant was the subject of trade rumors in the offseason, but the Cubs eventually brought him back on a $19.5 million deal.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs welcome old friends Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber back to Wrigley

Given the lack of overall production from Joc Pederson and the tremendous inconsistency in the starting rotation, there are more than a few Cubs fans questioning the team’s decision to move on from Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber this past offseason. Regardless, the former Chicago fan favorites will make their...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo is in a glass case of emotion ahead of showdown with former Cubs teammate Jon Lester

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is experiencing all the feels as he prepares to face former teammate Jon Lester on Monday night at Wrigley Field. Rizzo took to Instagram with a post about Lester’s influence on his life dating back to his early years as a minor leaguer with the Boston Red Sox. He also showed up to the stadium wearing Lester’s old No. 34 Cubs jersey.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #37 Jon Lester is back in Wrigley Field; His story is kind of incredible!

When you’re playing against Jon Lester, you probably don’t like him. His teammates love him. He has three World Series rings, and he wants more. The Cubs were willing to let him go once his contract ran its course after six years. It cost the Cubs $10 million to part ways with him as they bought out the remaining option on his deal. The Washington Nationals pounced on him in what could be one of the best signings of 2021.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: We Know This Particular Lefty Very Well

If anyone knows how to set a lineup against Jon Lester it’s David Ross, right? Here’s the Cubs lineup against Lester and the Nationals, in the first of a four-game series at Wrigley Field. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Willson Contreras, C. 2. Kris Bryant, LF. 3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B. 4....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs: Can Ian Happ become a threat from both sides of the plate?

Over the weekend, I missed the entire Cubs-Tigers series. My wife and I spent the weekend with friends in Indianapolis and, in a move I’m sure she wasn’t upset about – I forgot my laptop at home. The self-imposed break was nice, but pretty much immediately upon my return, I...
MLBChicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBNBC Chicago

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, Ian Happ Celebrate Jon Lester With Wardrobe

Rizzo, Happ pay tribute to Lester with pregame wardrobe originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jon Lester is back at Wrigley Field for the first time with the Nationals on Monday, and some of his former teammates made sure to dress for the occasion. Anthony Rizzo and Ian Happ rocked...
MLBNew York Post

Nationals vs. Cubs prediction: Adbert Alzolay proves reliable

Attention criminals, lawbreakers, delinquents and thieves. The New York City subway system is back and running 24 hours a day. You’re welcome. Love, Mayor de Blasio. … Recent history tells us horse-racing winners are like Tour de France winners, so we cashed our big hit on Rombauer before the tests came back. … Medina Spirit had never been passed when put on the lead, but it wasn’t the first time he had seen a horse’s ass, was it, Bob Baffert?
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBbleachernation.com

Yankees Already Looking for Left-Handed Outfield Bats, Joc Pederson Mentioned

Although we’re certainly not ready to flip the switch from contending to trade SZN here at Bleacher Nation, we do feel obliged to note it when something pops up with a direct connection to the Cubs, even this early. This rumor is delivered in two-parts, so stick with me as we connect A to B.
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cubs Baseball Splits the Weekend at Jackson

The Cody Cubs hit the road this weekend four for games in two days in Jackson Wyoming. The weekend series gave the Cubs a chance to see competition they wouldn’t normally see throughout the season. The Cubs would go 2-2 in Jackson this weekend. The Cubs got all the action...