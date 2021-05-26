Cubs' Brennen Davis: Making up for lost time

Davis homered for the second straight game for High-A South Bend on Tuesday. The 21-year-old missed the beginning of the minor-league season while recovering from a head injury, but now that he's healthy Davis is tearing the cover off the ball, going 3-for-9 in his first three games for South Bend with three walks, a double and two steals in addition to the two long balls. The Cubs' No. 1 fantasy prospect was originally expected to report to Double-A once he was cleared for game action, so it may not be long before he gets a promotion if he continues to dominate High-A pitching.