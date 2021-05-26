Recording Academy Announces New Rules and Guidelines for Grammy Awards
The Recording Academy has released the latest updates to the rules and guidelines for the Grammy Awards. The latest changes, detailed on Wednesday, follow revisions that were previously unveiled back in April. Nearly all of the changes are effective immediately, meaning they will be in play for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which is set for January of next year. An updated album eligibility rule, however, won’t go into effect until the 2023 edition of the awards show.www.complex.com