How will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter?

By Ellie Abraham
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child in the summer.

In a television interview with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey , they revealed they are having a girl who will be the younger sister of their two-year-old son Archie .

As they grow from a family of three to a family of four this summer, many people will be waiting to hear news of the baby’s arrival.

Since leaving the royal family, they have done things on their own terms and the announcement of the arrival of their second child will likely be no different.

How did they announce Archie’s birth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first-born child, Archie, was born on 6 May 2019 at Portland Hospital in London.

At the time, Harry and Meghan were still working members of the royal family and Harry made the announcement in front of news cameras at Windsor Castle’s stables.

New dad Harry said: “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled.”

As per royal tradition, a notice of birth was also placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and the palace informed the press and released a statement online.

How did they announce their second pregnancy?

When the announcement of their second pregnancy was made, Harry and Meghan had left the royal family and moved to the United States, where they still live.

On 14 February this year, they released an intimate black and white image, shot in their back garden in California, with Meghan’s bump clearly visible, through their PR team.

The date of the announcement holds sentimental value as, on the same day in 1984, news broke that Princess Diana was pregnant with her second child - Harry.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Very few details were given. However, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, it was revealed they are expecting a girl in “summertime”.

How will they announce the birth of their daughter?

As we have seen with their official announcements made since leaving the royal family, it’s expected the couple will choose to do it on their own terms, away from any royal tradition or obligation.

It’s likely the news will not be made public immediately after the birth and may involve a single image being released via their communications team to mark the happy arrival.

