Read This Powerful Statement From Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder

Darnella Frazier, the young lady who recorded George Floyd’s killing last year, reflected in a moving statement on what life has been like in the past 365 days. “A year ago, today I witnessed a murder,” the 18-year-old said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “The victim’s name was George Floyd. Although this wasn’t the first time I’ve seen a black man get killed at the hands of the police, this is the first time I witnessed it happen in front of me. Right in front of my eyes, a few feet away. I didn’t know this man from a can of paint, but I knew his life mattered. I knew that he was in pain.”