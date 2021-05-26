2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for May 26 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays more than 11-1
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta looks to go 6-0 when he and the Boston Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Fenway Park in Boston. The 28-year-old Pivetta is having his best start to a season in his career. In four previous seasons, mostly in the National League, he went 26-25. This year, Boston is 8-1 in his nine starts. On Wednesday, the Red Sox are the -121 money-line favorite in the latest Red Sox vs. Braves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Braves are +110 underdogs. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.www.cbssports.com