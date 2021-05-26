Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for May 26 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays more than 11-1

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Sox starter Nick Pivetta looks to go 6-0 when he and the Boston Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Fenway Park in Boston. The 28-year-old Pivetta is having his best start to a season in his career. In four previous seasons, mostly in the National League, he went 26-25. This year, Boston is 8-1 in his nine starts. On Wednesday, the Red Sox are the -121 money-line favorite in the latest Red Sox vs. Braves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Braves are +110 underdogs. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Cardinals#The Boston Red Sox#The Atlanta Braves#The National League#The Red Sox#The White Sox#Mets#Washington Nationals#Mlb Predictions#Top Rated Mlb Money Line#Matchups#Surprising Underdog#Visit Sportsline#Fenway Park#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTaunton Gazette

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBchatsports.com

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

The Brewers shook off their highest-scoring inning by an opponent this season and got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain's two-run single in the seventh. The Braves added a run in the eighth against Devin Williams and another in the ninth against Josh Hader, who struck out William Contreras for his ninth save.
MLBTalking Chop

Spencer Strider: First Impressions of a Braves Pitching Prospect

Last week, we had Roddery Munoz exploding onto the scene with his season debut and this time around, it’s Spencer Strider who makes his professional debut in grand fashion with three perfect innings and seven strikeouts. Strider is the fourth round pick the Braves took out of Clemson in 2020, and for many was a bit of a surprise pick. Strider had a decent though wild freshman year for the Tigers back in 2018, but a UCL tear led to Tommy John surgery and took him out of the 2019 season. His peripherals in his four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 were absolutely phenomenal (19 K/3 BB in 12 IP), but a COVID shortened season didn’t allow him a chance to rebuild his stock. The Braves took him as a risky fourth round pick with very little post-surgery information, though what we all did have hinted at an astronomical ceiling. The Braves signed him on slot at $451.8k and he officially finished his Clemson career with only 63 innings pitched and a gaudy 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings to go with 5.4 walks per nine. Strider was slow to get his first chance at game action in 2021, but that first taste we got of him was an enticing show.
NBAdoorcountydailynews.com

Milwaukee teams split Sunday action

The Milwaukee Brewers salvaged a game in its series against the Atlanta Braves while the Milwaukee Bucks ended their regular season with a loss to the Chicago Bulls. At American Family Field, the Brewers scored in five consecutive innings but still had to hold off a strong Braves team to capture the finale 10-9. Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs on the day, including a two-run double in the third that opened the flood gates. Freddy Peralta held the Braves scoreless through six, only to see the Braves score seven runs in the seventh and single tallies in the eighth and ninth. Josh Hader was able to close the door in the ninth for his ninth save of the season.
MLBnbcboston.com

Rough Road Ahead: Sox Schedule Is About to Get Bumpy, So Buckle Up

Tomase: Upcoming schedule gauntlet will put Red Sox to test originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox may have aced the first six weeks of the 2021 campaign, but it turns out those 42 games were simply prologue for the season-defining gauntlet that awaits. Usually when we highlight...
MLBFrankfort Times

Nunez passed ball, Sheffield wild pitch gift Reds 7-6 win

DENVER (AP) — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play....
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBFrankfort Times

Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading...
MLBabc7ny.com

Mets look to break 3-game slide against Braves

LINE: Braves -125, Mets +115; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. The Braves are 10-9 against NL East teams. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 59 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 12, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Allows four runs in no-decision

Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sonny Gray looks to break into win column as Reds host Giants

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2,...
MLBThe Spread

Giants vs. Reds, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Giants continue their road swing versus National League Central opponents on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. ET when they visit the Reds. With Logan Webb set to oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to this matchup?. Game Snapshot. 951 San Francisco...
MLBBakersfield Californian

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLBABC30 Fresno

Gray expected to start for Cincinnati against San Francisco

LINE: Reds -144, Giants +124; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Francisco will play on Monday. The Reds are 10-7 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .344.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: The 2021 season should be Luis Castillo’s swan song in Cincinnati

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: Luis Castillo #58 of the Cincinnati Reds leaves the game in the sixth inning. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Some Cincinnati Reds fans have dismissed Luis Castillo‘s performance to open the 2021 season as a slump. When you’re 1-5 with a 7.71 ERA, it’s more than a slump. It’s cause for concern.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds vs. Giants: Pitching preview, prediction, and more

The Reds open a pivotal homestand against the surprising Giants. It took a comeback of near historic proportions, but the Cincinnati Reds return to Great American Ball Park in better shape than they left it. It’s tough to be disappointed in a winning road trip, but visiting two last-place clubs along the three city trek, a 5-4 mark, is the least of acceptable outcomes as far as the Reds are concerned.