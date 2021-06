The growing investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has yet to definitively show exactly where and how the virus came to be, but it has exposed the corrupt alliance between big media and tech platforms and the Chinese government. Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow has documented this disturbing phenomenon in his new book Breaking The News: Exposing the Establishment Media's Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption. "The media establishment and the tech establishment both discouraged inquiry and discouraged debate with regard to the origins of the biggest pandemic to afflict the world in 100 years," he tells KTRH. "That is alarming."