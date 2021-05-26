Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US should not reopen the Jerusalem consulate

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKT1u_0aC3ATR600
© Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday that the United States would reopen a consulate in Jerusalem to upgrade its contacts with the Palestinians. Respectfully, that is a huge mistake. A consulate to the Palestinians anywhere is inappropriate; in Jerusalem it also is illegal.

Two preliminary issues need to be addressed and explained. The first is to define what a consulate is. Simply put, it is a satellite office to an embassy located outside the capital city of a country, one that exists almost exclusively to provide visas and passports to people for whom a trip to the embassy is too far a distance. The second issue is why there was a consulate in Jerusalem in the first place. The U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem is an anachronism: It was established by American Christian Zionists in 1844 — 104 years before the establishment of the state of Israel and when Jerusalem was part of the Ottoman Empire — to facilitate the return of Jewish people to Jerusalem. It was not established as a mission to the Palestinians but morphed into that function after the failed Oslo Accords of 1994.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo closed the Jerusalem consulate in 2019 for several reasons, one of which is foundational and unrelated to policy. With the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem in 2018, there was no basis for a consulate to exist. The Jerusalem embassy provides consular services on a non-discriminatory basis to all Israelis and Palestinians — equal treatment for Jews, Christians and Muslims. The consulate thus became obsolete and a waste of taxpayer dollars. I know of no other country where the United States maintains an embassy and a consulate in the same city.

Some argue for the reopening of the consulate in Jerusalem just for the purpose of engaging in diplomacy with the Palestinians and signaling a willingness by America to recognize, in the future, a Palestinian capital in Jerusalem. That would be illegal and unwise.

It would be illegal because the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, passed overwhelmingly by both the U.S. House and the Senate, provides that “Jerusalem should remain an undivided city.” A U.S. consulate in Jerusalem to a foreign body clearly runs afoul of American law.

It would be unwise for a host of reasons. First, the opening of the consulate would require Israeli approval. But Israel declared sovereignty over all of Jerusalem in 1967 and no Israeli leader — right, center or left — will have the popular approval to endorse such a division of Israel’s capital. The proposed opening thus needlessly puts the United States on a collision course with Israel on one of the Jewish state’s core principals, reflected in its national anthem, “to be a free nation in the land of Zion, Jerusalem.”

It also would be unwise because the location of the consulate in Jerusalem will be perceived as a de facto location of a future embassy. That would be a huge and unwarranted gift to the Palestinian leadership who continue to pay terrorists in violation of American law and universal principles of morality, and who otherwise show none of the attributes necessary for non-threatening peaceful coexistence within the region. It will set forth facts on the ground that will guarantee the failure of future peace negotiations.

It also would be unwise because when the Jerusalem consulate was operating, it was a perpetual cause of friction with the U.S. Embassy to Israel and confusion with respect to American policy. Long before I arrived on the scene, the consulate was a hotbed for some anti-Israel ideologues (certainly not all U.S. foreign service officers but a significant number) who operated within a small bubble in the State Department, unaccountable to the larger foreign policy establishment, and who frequently clashed with embassy personnel. Indeed, the consul general in Jerusalem was selected by a State Department committee and was not subject to Senate confirmation. In contrast, the ambassador to Israel is appointed by the president and subject to Senate confirmation and extensive congressional oversight.

I experienced this friction on numerous occasions. For example, when the Jerusalem consulate staff had responsibility for the West Bank and Gaza, it outlawed embassy personnel from traveling to Jewish communities in the West Bank but permitted travel to Bethlehem and Jericho. It claimed this was a non-ideological decision based solely upon security considerations. That was nonsense; there was no credible position that Bethlehem was safer for U.S. travel than, say, Maale Adumim, a Jerusalem suburb. We fixed that practice when the consulate closed. There also was the time when, just prior to former President Trump ’s arrival in Jerusalem in 2017, a consulate officer, frustrated with his engagement with the Shin Bet on how to provide a video feed for the president’s visit to the Western Wall, blurted out that the Shin Bet should stand down because the Wall was “illegally occupied territory.” That eruption led the news the day before President Trump arrived and did great damage to our diplomatic efforts.

Once Secretary Pompeo closed the Jerusalem consulate, the U.S. diplomatic mission in Israel spoke with one voice, consistently and effectively. We opened a Palestinian Affairs Unit comprised of highly skilled American, Israeli and Palestinian personnel who maintained contact with Palestinian civil society and provided valuable insights to decision makers. And we stopped wasting taxpayer dollars on duplicative, unhelpful efforts.

The Palestinian leadership never comes to Jerusalem; its government convenes in Ramallah. If America wants to signal increased engagement with the Palestinians, perhaps something short of a consulate located in Ramallah might be appropriate. Anything more would constitute an act in violation of law and a step backwards in the quest for regional peace.

David Friedman is the former United States Ambassador to Israel.

View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerusalem#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Consulate General#U S Consulate#Palestinian Terrorists#The U S Embassy#Israelis#Jews#Christians#Muslims#The Jerusalem Embassy Act#The U S House#Senate#The State Department#Bethlehem#Palestinian Affairs Unit#Embassy Personnel#Israeli Approval#Ramallah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Related
U.S. Politics24newshd.tv

US warns against 'provocations' after Jerusalem march approved

The United States on Wednesday urged Israelis and Palestinians to avoid "provocations" and preserve a ceasefire after Israel approved a controversial nationalist march in Jerusalem. "We believe it's essential to refrain from steps that exacerbate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said when asked about the march. He said the...
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid

JENIN, West Bank — Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security operations...
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

Tell us, Europe, what should Israel do?

(JNS) — So tell me, what should Israel do? You, who march through the streets of Italy, the U.K. or Germany with Palestinian flags and shout slogans accusing Israel of crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing, as well as being an apartheid state. You, who defend Hamas in Paris, Berlin,...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

US begins reopening as Covid-19 cases decline

US to donate 750,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, senator says. The United States will donate 750,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan as part of its plan to share vaccine doses globally, US Sen. Tammy Duckworth announced upon her arrival in Taipei on Sunday, Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported.
AdvocacyBBC

Israel arrests Palestinian activist Muna el-Kurd in East Jerusalem

Israeli security forces have questioned a Palestinian activist who played a significant role in protests against the possible eviction of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem. Video footage showed Muna el-Kurd being taken in handcuffs from her home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Police said the 23-year-old was accused...
Worldkfgo.com

U.S. pushes U.N. Security Council to publicly address Ethiopia’s Tigray

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday pushed for the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly on Ethiopia’s conflict-torn Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people are in famine conditions. She also told a virtual event on Tigray, organized by the United...
Immigrationindialife.us

US Consulate in Hyd to resume student visa services

Hyderabad, June 11 The US Consulate General in Hyderabad on Friday announced that it will resume July and August student visa appointments from June 14. "Our capacity remains limited for the health and safety of our staff and customers, and to do our part in reducing the spread of Covid-19," the Consulate General tweeted.
Middle EastSanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Absurd to assert that Israel’s an ‘apartheid state’

Contrary to a recent letter writer’s assertion, Israel — with Arabs serving in hospitals, the Supreme Court, and the Knesset—is not an apartheid state. Does he know that Jews are non-existent in Gaza?. Further, it’s absurd that he uses relative casualties to justify Hamas firing 4,000 unguided rockets into Israel....
U.S. PoliticsWCAX

Northern New England reps urge US-Canada border reopening

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. representatives from Northern New England are urging the Department of Homeland Security to safely reopen the U.S.-Canada border, noting that Canadian tourists are vital contributors to the region’s economy. The Democrats, led by Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, wrote to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on...
Politicslatinamericanews.net

Russia Expels Macedonian Embassy Staff In Tit-For-Tat Move

Russia says it has declared an employee of North Macedonia's embassy in Moscow as persona non grata in response to a similar move by Skopje last month. Calling North Macedonia's initial move 'unwarranted,' the Russian Foreign Ministry said the Balkan country's charge d'affaires was informed of Moscow's decision to expel the embassy worker on June 10.
Immigrationindustryglobalnews24.com

US DECIDES TO OPEN VISA INTERVIEWS FOR INDIAN STUDENTS FROM JUNE 14

According to an announcement made by the US Embassy, from June 14, Monday, the US Embassy and consulates in India has decided to open visa interview slots for Indian students who intend to join courses at universities and colleges in the United States in the Fall 2021 session that starts August-September this year. In order to book appointments, the aspiring students have been advised to visit the US embassy website.
Europemagazinebuzz.com

EU foreign ministers discuss how to strengthen multilateral cooperation

Foreign Minister Haavisto participates in an informal video meeting of EU foreign ministers on 19 November 2020. The meeting agenda includes multilateral cooperation and a discussion with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki. The foreign ministers will discuss how the EU can contribute to strengthening the rules-based international order. Finland considers...
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

Ex-Mossad chief signals Israel behind Iran nuclear attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The outgoing chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service has offered the closest acknowledgment yet his country was behind recent attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear program and a military scientist. The comments by Yossi Cohen, speaking to Israel’s Channel 12 investigative program “Uvda” in a segment aired...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley: Advocacy groups target Facebook employees in push to keep Trump off platform | Senior Biden cyber nominees sail through Senate hearing | State Dept. urges Nigeria to reverse Twitter ban

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill's newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to sign up for our newsletter by clicking HERE. Welcome! Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech...
POTUSWashington Post

Russia spars with EU and US at meeting on EU-UN cooperation

UNITED NATIONS — Russia sparred with the European Union and the United States at a U.N. meeting Thursday that highlighted the strained relations between Moscow, Brussels and Washington. Estonia, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, organized the meeting to focus on cooperation between the United Nations and the...
Proteststccd.edu

Palestinian protest condemns apartheid

Multiple Dallas Palestinian affiliated groups gathered at Belo Gardens on May 23 to protest the recent escalation of the historical violence between Israelites and Palestinians, participants condemning the apartheid [“Inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination by one racial group over any other racial group of persons and systematically oppressing them”, according to the Apartheid Convention]. This comes after the forced evictions of the Sheikh jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem on May 7, the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring a state of emergency in the city of Lod after major protests on May 11, and the bombing of a COVID-19 testing center by the Israeli Defense Forces on May 17. Despite these injustices, an uneasy celebration followed the ceasefire declared on May 20, with participants holding signs reading “Texas Stands with Palestine”.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Portugal expected to reopen borders for US travelers

Portugal will be the next European country to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated US travelers this summer. News of the country's loosening travel restrictions came from Economy Minister Pedro Siza Viera, who appeared on a Portuguese radio station on Tuesday. "We are in a position to approve the opening...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

State Department urges Nigeria to reverse Twitter ban

The United States on Thursday condemned Nigeria’s move to suspend Twitter in the country after its president had a post removed by the platform. “Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. “Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.”