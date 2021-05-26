Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Game on! Dick's rallies on the return of team sports

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IzlM_0aC3ANNy00

A year after safety fears led to the cancellation of baseball and other team sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a comeback year as bats, balls and jerseys fly off shelves.

First-quarter sales more than doubled to $2.92 billion and the company raised its expectations for sales and profits in 2021.

Sales at established stores surged 115%.

The company, based outside of Pittsburgh in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, did a lot better than many other retailers during the pandemic as families turned to camping, water sports and other socially distanced activities.

With the return of team sports, first-quarter profits surged to a record.

Dick's "saw a resurgence in our team sports business as kids began to get back out on the field after a year in which many youth sports activities were delayed or cancelled,” said CEO Lauren Hobart in a prepared statement.

Shares jumped 13% at the opening bell Wednesday.

Dick's earned $361.8 million, or $3.41 per share, swinging back from a loss of $143.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Removing one-time costs or benefits, per-share earnings were $3.79 per share, more than triple what analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research had been expecting.

Revenue also exceeded expectations.

It appears that momentum will continue, industry analysts said.

“In addition to the gym-crowd pivoting to working out from home, our data also show that many traditionally less-active customers have engaged more in fitness over the past few months. Some of this is because of an absence of other things to do and some is related to more people being conscious about their health and wellbeing as result of the virus,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. "This trend has created a new wave of shoppers, many of which gravitated to specialist sports retailers for the service and authority they provide.

Dick's now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $8 to $8.70 per share, up from $4.40 to $5.20. Revenue is expected to be between $10.52 billion and $10.81 billion, up from $9.54 billion and $9.94 billion.

Those projections also far exceed Wall Street projections for per-share earnings of $5.46 per share, and revenue of $9.9 billion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
34K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Team Sports#Fitness#Water Sports#Home Team#Pittsburgh#Dick S Sporting Goods#Zacks Investment Research#Globaldata Retail#The Associated Press#Baseball#Jerseys#Field#First Quarter Sales#First Quarter Profits#Balls#Ceo Lauren Hobart#Bats#Camping#Per Share Earnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Earnings Roundup: Zscaler, Nordstrom, Dick's Sporting Goods

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) hit an all-time high after a monster first quarter, as CEO Lauren Hobart continues to impress. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) pops 15% after the cybersecurity company continues to invest in growth. In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Alicia Alfiere analyzes those stories, as well as the challenges and possibilities facing Nordstrom.
New York City, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Add women's team to TV sports schedule

As an avid sports fan, as well as a longtime high school basketball coach and a current basketball coach at SUNY Dutchess, I appreciate that the Freeman prints, daily, a sports schedule of the New York professional teams. This gives the sports fan the opportunity to see what his/her favorite teams, including the Knicks, Nets, Yankees, Mets, Islanders, Rangers, Giants and Jets (when in season) have coming up in each of the next three days.
Ohio Statesciotopost.com

Ohio’s Pro Sports Teams Root for Sports Betting Legalization

Sports betting is a topic that seems to be on the agenda in practically every state where it has not already been introduced. Ohio is no exception to that, and on May 6, the State Senate introduced a bill that would grant up to 40 sports betting licenses to casinos, racinos and other appropriate facilities such as sports bars.
Economygsachargers.com

Green Street Academy Teams Up With BSN Sports and Under Armour in Brand New Women’s Team Sport Campaign

Green Street Academy Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Global Performance Brand in support of Women in Sport. “Green Street Academy” Athletics is excited to announce our new, multi-year partnership with Under Armour Women through BSN Sports, naming the global performance brand as the official outfitter of their women’s sports in their exclusive “Women of Will” campaign.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Stephens Upgrades Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro upgraded Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods: $20 off a $100 purchase coupon

Planning to make a large purchase at Dick’s soon? Here’s a coupon you can use!. Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering a $20 off a $100 purchase coupon when you sign up for their texts! Just text HOOPS to 24001 and then enter your zip code when asked to receive this coupon.
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Valley woman sews game-worn jerseys for Arizona sports teams including Phoenix Suns

For nearly three decades, one Valley woman has customized in-game jerseys for the biggest of sports teams and the greatest of players. Patsy Elmer started Big Time Jerseys in 2008, but has been a seamstress for sports teams and figures since the 1990s. She and her team print and stitch names and numbers of jerseys for the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Rattlers, San Jose Sharks, and one of her most loyal customers, Wayne Gretzky.
NFLPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bears sign first-round pick Fields to 4-year deal

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Justin Fields to a four-year contract on Friday. The Bears landed their quarterback of the future when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to take the Ohio State star with the No. 11 overall pick. They have him working with the second team for now behind veteran newcomer Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year contract in March, but the question is for how long.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To Bronny’s Sports Illustrated Cover

Bronny James is on the latest cover of Sports Illustrated, but not because of basketball. The 16-year-old son of LeBron is featured on the cover for being a member of FaZe Clan. The eSports team is one of the best in the business, and also features the likes of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Take a look.
MLSsporttechie.com

Apple's FaceTime Will Let Sports Fans Watch Games Together

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple introduced a new FaceTime feature called SharePlay that, among other uses, will allow sports fans to watch games together through FaceTime. SharePlay’s launch partners included the NBA, Twitch, and subscription streaming services such as ESPN+ and CBS’s Paramount+. Users will have access to...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

NCAA Tournament schedule for Friday's games featuring SEC teams

The race to Omaha is on as the 2021 NCAA Tournament begins today with the Southeastern Conference having nine teams in action. Here is the complete schedule and broadcast information for all nine games involving SEC teams:. Fayetteville Region. Game 1: No. 1 Arkansas (46-10) vs. NJIT (26-22), 3 p.m....
NHLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Who are Pat Sajak’s Favorite Sports Teams?

As far as favorite sports teams go, it’s safe to say that longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has been around the block a time or two. Sajak has been the host of “America’s game show” since 1983. He is currently in his 38th season as the show’s host and is the longest-running game show host of all time. And while his loyalties have stayed true to Wheel of Fortune for nearly 40 years, the same can’t be said of his favorite sports teams.