J Infect Public Health. 2021 Jun 17;14(8):1051-1064. doi: 10.1016/j.jiph.2021.06.007. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Zoonotic coronaviruses have caused several endemic and pandemic situations around the world. SARS caused the first epidemic alert at the beginning of this century, followed by MERS. COVID-19 appeared to be highly contagious, with human-to-human transmission by aerosol droplets, and reached nearly all countries around the world. A plethora of studies were performed, with reports being published within a short period of time by scientists and medical physicians. It has been difficult to find the relevant data to create an overview of the situation according to studies from accumulated findings and reports. In the present study we aimed to perform a comprehensive study in the context of the case fatality ratios (CFRs) of three major human Coronavirus outbreaks which occurred during the first twenty years of 21st century.