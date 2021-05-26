10 Best Milk Alternatives You Should Know About
Plant-based milks have soared in popularity over the past few years, with a quarter of the UK’s population now enjoying a glass of the white stuff on a daily basis. According to the Vegan Society, the plant milk market will be valued at approximately £498,717,630 ($705.3 million) by 2025 – which is double its 2019 value. Meanwhile, brands like Alpro, Oatly and Plenish have now become a mainstay for supermarkets and our favourite coffee shops given our growing love for dairy-free alternatives in our flat whites.www.elle.com