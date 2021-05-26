They're bright, pendulous, and lethal. Here's everything you need to know about growing and caring for the angel trumpet flower. The Brugmansia, commonly known as the angel trumpet, is a stunning perennial with vivacious blooms that pay homage to its name. Coming in a myriad of colors, the angel trumpet instantly adds a tropical feel to any garden or patio space. Though showy and vibrant, it's important to remember that these blooms are part of the nightshade family, which is known to be poisonous."The Brugmansia is a desired aesthetic in the garden because it's very dramatic," says Monica Yates, the head green good coordinator at Sloat Gardens. "They do have a scent that is most noticeable in the evening and [they are] statements. I think that that in itself is often why people look for them."