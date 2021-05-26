Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

10 Best Milk Alternatives You Should Know About

By Stacey Smith
Elle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant-based milks have soared in popularity over the past few years, with a quarter of the UK’s population now enjoying a glass of the white stuff on a daily basis. According to the Vegan Society, the plant milk market will be valued at approximately £498,717,630 ($705.3 million) by 2025 – which is double its 2019 value. Meanwhile, brands like Alpro, Oatly and Plenish have now become a mainstay for supermarkets and our favourite coffee shops given our growing love for dairy-free alternatives in our flat whites.

www.elle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Milk#Oat Milk#Cow Milk#Coconut Milk#Soy Milk#The Vegan Society#The University Of Oxford#Plenish Organic Almond M#Bonsoy Soya Milk#Fairtrade#Best Milk Alternatives#Dairy Free Alternatives#Plant Based Milks#Organic Overnight Oats#Planet Organic#Supermarkets#Coffee Shops#Brands#Rice#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Industry
Related
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Barista-Quality Milk Alternatives

Myracle Kitchen worked with world-renowned coffee expert James Hoffmann and baristas to create Barista Mylk, which is said to be "the only milk alternative that works and tastes just like dairy." Thanks to a unique blend of plants, the product has a neutral taste and a silky texture that foams well to create texture-rich drinks and frothy latte art.
GardeningPosted by
Real Simple

Angel Trumpet Is the Mesmerizing-but Toxic-Flower You Should Know About

They're bright, pendulous, and lethal. Here's everything you need to know about growing and caring for the angel trumpet flower. The Brugmansia, commonly known as the angel trumpet, is a stunning perennial with vivacious blooms that pay homage to its name. Coming in a myriad of colors, the angel trumpet instantly adds a tropical feel to any garden or patio space. Though showy and vibrant, it's important to remember that these blooms are part of the nightshade family, which is known to be poisonous."The Brugmansia is a desired aesthetic in the garden because it's very dramatic," says Monica Yates, the head green good coordinator at Sloat Gardens. "They do have a scent that is most noticeable in the evening and [they are] statements. I think that that in itself is often why people look for them."
Lifestylearcamax.com

Cannabis Clubs: Here’s What You Should Know About This Growing Business

17 states have legalized adult-use cannabis, though most continue to prohibit consumption in public or rented spaces. For years, cannabis consumption lounges have been kept at bay, though lately pro-lounge legislation is becoming more prevalent in the legal cannabis marketplace. The tides are already turning in several cities like Ann...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Only Type Of Milk You Should Use For Mac And Cheese

Once upon a time, if a recipe called for milk, if anyone were to ask the question "What kind of milk?" everyone else would think they'd lost their mind. What kind of milk? Duh, the kind that comes out of a cow, what other kind could there be? In latter years, as people became concerned about the amount of fat in their diets, store shelves began to feature a much wider array of milks and milk products: skim, 1%, 2%, whole milk, and half-and-half (the other half being cream). Even more recently, plant-based "milk" sales have been soaring, something that CNBC says is taking quite a bite (or perhaps a gulp) out of dairy industry revenue.
NutritionPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Eat More Watermelon During Allergy Season

Although spring has peaked and now descends into the ever-warming swamp of humidity that is summer, it is not too late to consider introducing food to boost your immune system into your diet. Among such helpers, Delish lists watermelon. The reason you are encouraged to consume watermelon is that it...
Food & DrinksPosted by
KISS 106

This Simple Smoothie Recipe Tastes Exactly Like a Strawberry Milkshake

Those close to me know how much I love the smoothie recipe I'm about to share with you. I make one almost every day, and just about every time a take that first drink I can't help but exclaim "Man, that's a good smoothie!" or words to that effect. I keep waiting to get used to it, for it not to taste so doggone yummy - but that hasn't happened yet. It's so good that I want to share it with everyone - I want you to enjoy it too. It's a simple recipe with just a handful of ingredients - of course, you can feel free to substitute or tweak the recipe to fit your own tastebuds.
NutritionFranklin Banner-Tribune

Incorporate more blueberries into your diet

Fruits and vegetables are vital components of a nutritious diet, and few foods pack a more nutritional punch than blueberries. Blueberries grown in Louisiana are available at this time of the year. Some Louisiana farms offer pick-your-own options. Verywell Health says blueberries are touted as a superfood because they are...
RecipesPosted by
Parade

I Tried EveryPlate—Here's What You Should Know About This Super-Affordable Meal Kit

Whether you’re interested in trying a meal prepping service or you’re looking for an affordable way to feed your family good, healthy food, EveryPlate may be right for you. At just $4.99 a serving, EveryPlate is the most affordable meal kit on the market. But what is EveryPlate and how does it differ from services like Blue Apron or Sun Basket? Does the lower sticker cost mean it is lower quality?
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Miller: Ex-spear-imenting with global flavors

It feels like a long time since I’ve really written about vegetables. Probably because it has been. With the strange year, a long winter, and my new baby, article topics tended to slide through my fingers onto the computer keys, more focused on the seasons of my life rather than seasonal produce. That’s okay for a while (at least I hope so), but I’m technically commissioned to write about local food, so I shouldn’t stray for too long.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Yogurt in Your Fridge, Throw It Away Immediately

No matter how you choose to dress it up, yogurt has become a popular dietary staple thanks to it being a great source of protein, calcium, and probiotics that can promote gut health. But according to officials, it might be unsafe to consume one brand of the dairy dish right now. Read on to see which yogurt you should throw away if you have it in your fridge.
Food & Drinksnithaskitchen.com

Vegan Mango Overnight Oats With Coconut Milk

VEGAN MANGO OVERNIGHT OATS USING COCONUT MILK is a super easy, healthy and delicious breakfast recipe. Initially I made a basic overnight oats to break our regular breakfast routine. Somehow family was not fond of it. I stopped making. it for a while. Recently after having fresh mangoes at home...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot 10-Bean Soup Recipe

Can you ever have too many simple, delicious soup recipes in your arsenal of go-to dinners? We didn't think so. Enter Kristen Carli, a registered dietician who created a method for making an Instant Pot 10-bean soup that is so easy, she says you literally cannot mess it up! Plus, the Instant Pot saves you tons of time, with Carli telling Mashed, "The Instant Pot is great for this dish because you can cook these beans from dried much faster than if you were doing this on the stove top."
Recipesplant-basedrecipes.com

COFFEE ICE CREAM

Coffee Ice cream is vegan, dairy-free and egg-free version of a classic summer treat. Process soy milk, almond milk, agave, canola oil, coffee and xanthan gum in a blender. Chill in the refrigerator for 3 hours. Once the ice cream chilled, prepare in an ice cream maker. COFFEE ICE CREAM...
Recipesnewsdio.com

The Impact of Frozen Foods on Society

Every meal is an experience but between balancing busy schedules and a lot of priorities, it can be hard to find time for the basics, like cooking. This is why frozen foods were invented. Now a staple in every diet, frozen foods combine the best of familiar flavours and recipes with unparalleled convenience. All that time you used to spend on preparing individual ingredients can now be spent enjoying a delicious meal.
Recipestheroastedroot.net

The BEST Almond Flour Zucchini Bread

Insanely moist and fluffy Almond Flour Zucchini Bread with chocolate chips makes for a warm and inviting treat. This delicious grain-free zucchini bread recipe has amazing texture – you’d never guess it’s grain-free, dairy-free and refined sugar-free!. Always in search of the perfect loaf of zucchini bread, I have developed...
Pharmaceuticalssflcn.com

Enhancing Your Overall Wellness With Natural Hemp Oils

Hemp oil, also known as hemp seed oil, has rapidly gained momentum in the wellness world, and for all the good reasons. Highly nutritious and packed with vitamins and fatty acids, hemp oil has become an increasingly popular remedy for preventing and easing symptoms of a wide range of health conditions.