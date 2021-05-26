5 Shoe Trends of 2021 You'll See Everywhere
While 2020 was a year of fashion hibernation, footwear as a category changed dramatically. For many, it felt preposterous to put on a heel to the grocery store, so sneakers, flats, and slippers became the default go-tos. But with restrictions easing and vaccinations allowing for more freedom, it's time to step out again with our best feet forward. But don't stress about going from zero to 100 quite yet—these are the trends that will ease us back slowly into more fashionable footwear.www.marieclaire.com