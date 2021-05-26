5 Shoe Trends of 2021 You'll See Everywhere

As an editor, people always want to know, what's the best of the best? But, more than ever recently I keep getting asked about what's the most comfortable. As someone who take pride in what I wear, I also rank comfortability as number one, and looking good second. When it comes to shoes, it's no secret that there are tons of sneakers and sandals that are comfy, but not every pair fits the bill in my book. And when it comes to heels, the selection of ones that don't kill my feet is even smaller.