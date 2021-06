These Orange Margaritas are the perfect summertime adult beverage! So simple to make with just a few easy ingredients. Your new favorite warm weather cocktail!. I love myself a good drink on a hot summers day and these Orange Margaritas really hit the spot for me. It makes me feel just a touch glamorous. With a delicious combination of ingredients such as orange juice, tequila, lime juice and triple sec you can create a quick and easy drink that is perfectly tailored for summer picnics. These are a drink that I love to make on the fly when I want something fast and easy for guests. If you are looking for that perfect alcoholic thirst quencher, than this Orange Margarita is exactly what you need! Cheers!