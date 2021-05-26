Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

From homeless addict to 'Hot Ones': Tucsonan's hot sauce gets national spotlight

By Cathalena E. Burch
tucson.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZac Perkins was pretty much living on the streets of Phoenix five years ago, strung out on alcohol and meth. Today, he’s on the verge of becoming Tucson’s ambassador of hot sauce. His handcrafted High Desert Sauce Co. Tikk-Hot Masala is one of 10 small-batch craft hot sauces from around...

tucson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Bisbee, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Handler
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Tiffany Haddish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Sauce#Hot Ones#Hot Wings#Homelessness#Sauces#Food Drink#Hot Peppers#High Desert Sauce Co#Co Conspirator#Chiltepin#The Food Conspiracy Co Op#Ace Hardware#Carolina Reaper#Kicked Up Barbecue Sauce#Spotlight#Sweet Bell Peppers#Chicken Wings#Fresh Peaches#Fire Roasted Tomatoes#Coconut Milk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Homeless
Related
Phoenix, AZcitysuntimes.com

Spend a summer making music at Phoenix Conservatory of Music

Registration is open for musically minded youth to spend the summer at Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM). PCM is offering a variety of classes this year, including Beats By Girlz, led by Beats founder, Erin Barra. Beats By Girlz is the promise of a future — one where traditionally marginalized gender identities are able to visualize and realize their full potential. Attendees will have access to the tools, resources, education, and community necessary to foster growth.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Chino Bandido opening food truck until new location is ready

After more than 30 years, Chino Bandido has closed its original location. As the restaurant puts the finishing touches on its new Phoenix location near Bell Road and 7th Avenue, a food truck will be set up outside the restaurant, serving Chino Bandido fanatics their favorite dishes. FOX 10's Ty Brennan has the details.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Drink Beer Under the Full Moon

Beer brewed under a full moonGanapathy Kumar/Unsplash. If you have visited Crooked Tooth Brewing Company here in Tucson before you’ve likely seen a number of “Full Moon” labeled beers. Perhaps you went with the flow and ordered the beers, looking instead to the kind of beer and the listed ingredients written on the large chalkboard behind the bar. However, if you’ve asked the bartender about the Full Moon beers they will tell you they are specialty beers brewed once every month under the full moon. There is a bit more to the process though, and now, if you want to see first-hand what Crooked Tooth does for these specialty beers, you can now take part in a unique tasting experience.
Phoenix, AZmetalinjection

How ROB HALFORD Turned an Obscure Metal Band into the Biggest Band in Phoenix Overnight

Rob Halford has always had a soft spot in his heart for Phoenix. In the early 80s, (as detailed in chapter ten of his memoir Confess), Halford spoke about his time in Phoenix, which he started visiting on the regular around 1981. For the last three decades, Halford has called Paradise Valley, Arizona (about twenty minutes from Phoenix), home, usually spending the summers at his residence in Walsall, England. In the very early 80s, Halford was still enjoying the hedonistic metalhead lifestyle partying all night and hitting up local metal clubs in Phoenix like Mr. Lucky's – one of the city's most legendary clubs, featuring a giant sign lit with a rather terrifying-looking court jester welcoming you in. Not unlike the equally intimidating clown that still hangs here in Seattle at the beloved punk venue, The Funhouse.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Enjoy Soul Food, Drinks, and Support Black-Owned Businesses

Tucson is a vibrant community with people hailing from all walks of life. It is what helps make greater Tucson such an exceptional place to live. Chances are, you have a handful of favorite restaurants and shops you like to attend, some of which are likely owned by people from other cultures or have come to the United States from other countries. It is often more difficult for certain individuals to get their businesses off the ground and running for various reasons. Ranging from high insurance rates due to the location in town or their inability to secure business loans because they don’t have an extensive and favorable credit report, there are many here in Tucson who have to jump through a few more hoops in order to open up shop.
Tucson, AZbrooklynvegan.com

Trees Speak prep ‘PostHuman’ — watch the trippy “Elements of Matter” video

Tucson, Arizona duo Trees Speak (Daniel Martin Diaz and Damian Diaz) make cosmic instrumental music steeped in the komische sounds of Can and Neu!, prog, and '70s soundtrack music (from Morricone to Carpenter). The group have been on a prolific streak lately and are gearing up to release PostHuman, their third album in a year, on May 21 in the UK (June 5 in the U.S.) via Soul Jazz Records.
Mesa, AZPhoenix New Times

Georgia Politician Stacey Abrams Is Coming to Speak in Mesa

Mesa Arts Center has just announced a new addition to its fall 2021 event lineup: Political leader, voting rights activist, and bestselling author Stacey Abrams will appear on Tuesday, October 12. Her Mesa stop is part of her "A Conversation With Stacey Abrams" speaking tour. A press release from Mesa...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tucson arts groups announce return to stages, live performances in 2021-22

Tucson arts organizations are turning the lights on and wiping a year of dust off their stages as they prepare to get back to the business of entertaining. Broadway shows are returning to Centennial Hall and orchestras are tuning up their instruments as they anxiously await fall, when most will once again perform before live audiences — something they have, in most cases, not done since the COVID-19 pandemic struck Tucson in March 2020.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Scottsdale, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Tucson & Scottsdale Named Top Vacation Destinations for Digital Nomads

More people than ever before are working remote due to Covid-19, which has allowed some to take extended trips away from home. While remote work has become increasingly popular, not all Internet access and speeds are equal, and can vary widely depending on location. In fact, one report estimates that nearly 163 million Americans aren’t using the Internet at broadband speeds (or 25 Mbps, as defined by the Federal Communications Commission), which is the bare minimum needed to effectively work remote.
Phoenix, AZBakersfield Channel

22 people rescued mid-ride on Phoenix roller coaster

PHOENIX (KNXV) -- More than 20 people became stuck on a Phoenix-area roller coaster mid-ride over the weekend. Firefighters rescued 22 people after the passenger portion became stuck about 20 feet up. They were at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening. The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

21 places to hear live music in Tucson this May

Do you need some fresh air and local tunes in your life? Turn off the world for a minute and visit some amazing venues with bars, bites and live music performed by local musicians this month. Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of...
Phoenix, AZkiss951.com

22 People Rescued After Roller Coaster Gets Stuck

It was a ride they’ll never forget. Twenty-two people had to be rescued after getting stuck on a roller coaster in Arizona over the weekend. Officials said the ride at Castles N’ Coasters in Phoenix stalled mid-ride, with its passengers stuck 20 feet off the ground. Emergency crews were able to get everyone off safely. There’s no word yet on what caused the Desert Storm roller coaster to freeze up.