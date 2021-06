(Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower as an increase in U.S. fuel stockpiles clouded the outlook for a strong demand rebound during the summer driving season. Futures in New York ended Wednesday close to unchanged after a choppy trading session. Domestic gasoline stockpiles rose by more than 7 million barrels last week, the most since April 2020, and distillate inventories also increased, according to a U.S. government report. At the same time, a rolling average of gasoline demand ticked lower for the first time in a month despite the country entering its traditional peak fuel consumption season last week.