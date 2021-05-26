Florian Elias – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
2020-21 Team: Adler Mannheim (DEL) A common sentiment among hockey fans is that you can’t trust a player’s World Junior performance. For every Carey Price, there’s a Justin Pogge; for every Nico Hischier, there’s a Cody Hodgson; for every Jordan Eberle, there’s a Marty Murray. But there’s no questioning that it gives scouts and NHL teams key insights into how a prospect fares against his own age group. And in a year where there were precious few opportunities to evaluate top draft-eligible prospects, the 2021 World Junior Tournament will carry much more weight than in years previous.thehockeywriters.com