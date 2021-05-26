Florian Elias – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

This evening, the 15 teams that did not qualify for the NHL Playoffs - and Seattle - will find out who gets the opportunity to draft Owen Powers 1st overall!. This years draft doesn’t have a true top prospect like many previous drafts, or like the 2022 or 2023 do. So pinpointing a top prospect for this class is difficult. Add Kent Johnson to the players above, and one from that group should be selected first (my money is on Beniers).