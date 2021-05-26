Cancel
Astronomy

Photos: Rare super blood moon looms over Bay Area skies

By Jose Carlos Fajardo
East Bay Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSky gazers in the western United States caught a rare treat early Wednesday morning as the supermoon and lunar eclipse happened simultaneously, creating a super “blood” moon. It’s a phenomenon that happens infrequently. The supermoon means that it’s bigger than an average full moon because the celestial body as its...

www.eastbaytimes.com
