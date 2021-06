TULSA, Okla. – Wichita and Tulsa were scoreless for 8.2 innings of play before the Drillers walked it off on an infield single, taking Game Two by a final score of 1-0. Though the Surge were unable to score any runs this afternoon, Jose Miranda and Caleb Hamilton had solid days at the plate. Miranda and Hamilton both went 2-3 in their at-bats and drew a walk each.