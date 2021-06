For months it's seemed as though Cade Cunningham would be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft regardless of who won the selection. The 19-year-old star has been at the top of almost every mock draft since he first set foot on the court at Oklahoma State. But the Detroit Pistons aren't going to make it that easy. They're reportedly going to take their time to make a decision and Cunningham is certainly not a lock for the top selection, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.