Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary at Metcut Research (Cincinnati, OH) Metcut Research has promoted Tim Germany to Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary. Tim is responsible for the entire range of financial activities in the organization. His primary responsibilities are the planning, implementation, and managing of all the finance activities of the organization including the oversight of the 401K and ESOP administration. Tim is a CPA, a Certified Global Management Accountant, and member of both the Ohio Society of CPAs and American Institute of CPAs.