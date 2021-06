[d]1:15[/d]--"...because I want to protect others." I guess the pathetically stupid fuck never got the memo that the fucking face diaper isn't worth jack. These people are so fucking stupid that one can't help wondering whether this was just a big montage, a big put-on. This video neatly sums up why I want to live in a forest or a cave, as far the fuck away from other people as I can possibly get. By [d]1:15[/d], I had watched all I could bear to watch. I do hope all of the insultingly stupid fucks featured here all die horrible, prolonged and agonizing deaths.