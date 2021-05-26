Cancel
WFP boosts assistance in Lebanon as economic crisis deepens

recordpatriot.com
 15 days ago

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Food Program said on Wednesday it is tripling its assistance to Lebanon, offering cash assistance to nearly 300,000 people amid an unparalleled financial and economic crisis. Lebanon’s national currency has lost nearly 85% of its dollar value since late 2019, sending prices of basic goods...

www.recordpatriot.com
