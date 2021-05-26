Do you Have Arthritis? Consider These Changes
(BPT) - Arthritis is a common health condition in the United States, affecting one in four adults according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Characterized by the inflammation of one or more joints, arthritis can cause joint pain, stiffness and swelling that can limit one’s functionality and impact daily activities.1 May is recognized as National Arthritis Awareness Month to bring attention to the widespread impact that arthritis has on adults, children and families.www.ctpost.com