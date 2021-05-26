Switzerland ends talks toward sweeping new accords with EU

Where was Serbia in regards to its European path before 2008?. - Advertisement - Then, as now, our desire and readiness for accelerated accession to the European Union were greater than the EU allowed. Even today, we believe that we deserve to be much closer to full membership than our formal status in the negotiations show. Since the 2003 Thessaloniki Summit, where the EU committed itself to accept the Balkan states into its membership, Serbia has been facing many political conditions all the time, the fulfillment of which is required in order to move up a few steps towards membership. In the past, for example, it was the regulation of relations with Montenegro, then the extradition of the remaining indictees to the Hague Tribunal, and the always-current issue of Kosovo and Metohija. The political conditioning of our membership in the EU is a constant on our European path. It is the same today when it comes to Kosovo and Metohija. However, we accept this and try to find a solution, regardless of whether the conditioning is fair or not. Accession to the European Union is a strategic goal of Serbia and we will achieve it, sooner or later. It is better for both Serbia and the EU to do it sooner rather than later, but we cannot influence the behavior of the EU, and the speed of our accession depends on it. It is always a political decision.