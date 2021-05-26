Letter: Time to ditch photo inspection for car insurance
Technology has improved our lives in many ways and the process for getting the right auto insurance coverage is generally no exception. One element, however, remains stubbornly trapped in the past: the vehicle photo inspection regulation. Anyone who has insured a newer, used vehicle knows this all too well. To secure comprehensive or collision insurance, one must take the vehicle to a specified location and have multiple photographs taken. In simple terms, it is a hassle particularly as the number of inspection sites has dwindled.www.timesunion.com