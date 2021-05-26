Letter: Time to ditch photo inspection for car insurance

Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are the demographic sandwiched between Generation X and Generation Z. They are typically considered to be propleg born between 1981 to 1996. Most Millennials are the children of baby boomers and early Generation Xers. Today, most Millennials are between the ages of 25 and 40. They are working, raising young families, and likely driving almost everywhere they go. Many Millennials are on the lookout for the best car insurance. Whether you want better coverage or cheaper premiums, there are plenty of competitive offers to choose from. In this article, we look at the best car insurance for Millennials.