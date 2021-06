The deadly shooting at the Royal Palm Publix the latest in a string of shootings across South Florida. Nova Southeastern University Criminologist Dr. Grace Telesco -who created a video to teach people what to do if they're caught in a mass shooting-says when you are in a public space locate the nearest exit and be prepared to run. If you are confronted, try to fight the shooter using anything at your disposal, like a fire extinguisher. Miami-Dade is launching "Operation Summer Heat" and a Peace and Prosperity plan to try and combat the recent uptick in mass shootings.