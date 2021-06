The Moberly Municipal Auditorium will play host Saturday, June 5 to a barbecue and silent auction fundraiser for Primrose Hill Adult & Teen Challenge located in Clark. Primrose Hill is Christian faith-based program and serves as a place for women and their children to live and heal while the women recover from substance abuse and reclaim their lives through a 12-month program. It serves as one of hundreds of Teen Challenge recovery centers located across the nation and one of thousands worldwide.