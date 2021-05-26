UK hospital M&A gives risky fix for future ailment

A junior doctor holds a stethoscope in Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020.

The UK’s largest hospital tie-up offers a risky fix for the sector’s ailments. Australia’s Ramsay Health Care (RHC.AX) offered to buy rival Spire Healthcare (SPI.L) for 1 billion pounds, creating Britain’s biggest private hospital operator. The deal math just about stacks up and the timing looks smart. Interference from competition authorities is the only possible malignancy.

Spire, which runs 40 clinics and hospitals across the UK, has been a takeover target since at least 2017. Back then South Africa’s Mediclinic International (MDCM.L) snapped up a 30% stake and offered to pay nearly 300 pence per share, which Spire’s board rejected. Now, Ramsay Chief Executive Craig McNally has persuaded the company to fold for a mere 240 pence. Mediclinic, which is trying to cut debt and in no position to fight, has backed the deal.

McNally is in part riding a Covid-19 recovery wave. Over 5 million people are currently waiting for surgery and treatments in Britain after appointments were cancelled during the pandemic. Spire’s revenue is expected to grow by over 10% this year alone, Refinitiv data shows.

But the deal also provides a hedge for Ramsay. Its UK business made over two-thirds of its revenue last year by serving the country’s National Health Service, which has a fraught relation with private operators. Over time, the government wants to do more operations in public hospitals and cut external spending. Spire is more focused on richer customers who choose not to use public services. Greater scale should also help bring down costs.

The numbers just about stack up. Ramsay’s offer values Spire at 2 billion pounds including debt and leases. Assume the target delivers operating profit of around 125 million pounds in 2023, as per Refinitiv forecasts, throw in 26 million pounds of synergies, take off tax, and the return on invested capital is about 5.6%. The average cost of capital for the sector is probably between 5% and 6%, according to one analyst.

The big unknown is how trustbusters will view the deal. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority shied away from intervening in the sector in 2017, when fears rose that clinics in London were raising prices too aggressively. Yet Ramsay will now have a 30% share of the private hospital market. How many it has to sell to get the deal over the line will determine whether McNally’s gamble pays off.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care on May 26 offered to buy British peer Spire Healthcare for 1 billion pounds.

- The offer for 240 pence per Spire share is a premium of 24.4% to the stock’s last closing price, the company said in a statement.

- Ramsay said it will engage with Britain's competition regulator for the deal. The UK Competition and Markets Authority may require it to divest certain hospitals and clinics for the deal to go through.

- The deal will deliver high single-digit earnings per share from 2024, Ramsay said, adding that the acquisition will be funded through existing debt facilities.

- Spire shares were up 25.9% at 243 pence by 0714 GMT on May 26.

