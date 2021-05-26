Cancel
St. Vincent Announces US Tour 2021 & Performs ‘Down’ On ‘Fallon’

By Scott Bernstein
JamBase
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent (Annie Clark) will hit the road this fall for an extensive U.S. tour. The excursion comes in support of the recently released Daddy's Home, an album featuring “Down” which St. Vincent performed on last night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Clark will be joined on the run...

www.jambase.com
