Tim Tebow last played in an NFL regular season game with the New York Jets in 2012, but it was with the Denver Broncos where he made his biggest impact. A 2010 first-round draft pick, Tebow started 14 games for the Broncos over two seasons and was the team’s primary starter in 2011. Denver reached the playoffs and won a Wild Card game with Tebow under center, even if the onetime Florida star’s playing style was unconventional.