Work trailer belonging to Salina business stolen in southern part of county
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a work utility trailer in the southern part of the county. The trailer, belonging to Hecker Construction, of Salina, was stolen from a job site in the 6500 block of Coronado Heights Road sometime between May 10 and Thursday, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The trailer, valued at $4,500 is a white, 14-16-foot by 8.5-foot 2006 Doolittle cargo trailer with double axles and a 12x4-inch puncture hole in the front. Additionally, the wheels do not protrude from the sides, Melander said.salinapost.com