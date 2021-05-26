Work trailer belonging to Salina business stolen in southern part of county

The Salina Police Department seeks the public's help in identifying two men believed to be involved in a road rage incident at 3 p.m. Wednesday. A witness called police to report hearing a vehicle honking repeatedly, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When she looked out, she saw a Toyota 4Runner stalled in the 500 block of S. Ninth Street. She also saw what she described as a "black muscle car" behind the 4Runner, and inside the car were two white males who were screaming at the driver of the 4Runner.