Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

Work trailer belonging to Salina business stolen in southern part of county

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a work utility trailer in the southern part of the county. The trailer, belonging to Hecker Construction, of Salina, was stolen from a job site in the 6500 block of Coronado Heights Road sometime between May 10 and Thursday, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The trailer, valued at $4,500 is a white, 14-16-foot by 8.5-foot 2006 Doolittle cargo trailer with double axles and a 12x4-inch puncture hole in the front. Additionally, the wheels do not protrude from the sides, Melander said.

salinapost.com
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
County
Saline County, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Saline County, KS
Crime & Safety
Saline County, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen#County Sheriff#Hecker Construction#Southern#Coronado Heights Road#Trailer#Undersheriff#Wheels#Double Axles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Fire destroys pickup; driver escapes unharmed

A teen driver escaped injury when her pickup caught fire early Wednesday afternoon on Old Highway 81 in northern Saline County. Rose Ahlvers, 17, of Salina, was northbound in the 5000 block of Old Highway 81 when her purple 1989 Ford F150 began smoking and making a strange noise, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Sheriff: Railroad supplies stolen, equipment damaged

Multiple boxes were stolen and a piece of equipment was damaged at a railroad work site in far northeastern Saline County earlier this month. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that sometime between 8:30 a.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone stole 11 boxes of Encore plugging compound, valued at $1,775, and broke a window and window frame, valued at $750, on a Pettibone machine belonging to Railroad Consultants of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Police looking for people involved in road rage incident

The Salina Police Department seeks the public's help in identifying two men believed to be involved in a road rage incident at 3 p.m. Wednesday. A witness called police to report hearing a vehicle honking repeatedly, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When she looked out, she saw a Toyota 4Runner stalled in the 500 block of S. Ninth Street. She also saw what she described as a "black muscle car" behind the 4Runner, and inside the car were two white males who were screaming at the driver of the 4Runner.
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

City reminds sanitation customers to select number of carts

Salina sanitation customers: have you made your waste cart selection yet?. In the mail this past week, City of Salina sanitation customers should have received their waste cart selection postcard, which enables customers to select the number of waste carts their households will utilize. Prior to June 18, customers will...
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, June 10

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnes, Tiani Marie; 27; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Outside warrant/NCIC...
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Police make one arrest in series of murders in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of multiple separate murders in Kansas City on Tuesday and have made one arrest. On Thursday, as a result of police investigation, officers served a search warrant, arrested and charged a suspect in the murder of 15-year old Terrell Bell. Detectives haven’t...
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Salina Post

Five injured when fire truck, car collide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY(AP) — Four Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters and the driver of a car were hurt after a fire truck collided with the car while heading to a call. The accident happened about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Northeast 96th Street and North Oak Trafficway. KCTV-TV reports that the fire truck struck a Nissan Altima.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas man struck by pickup on rural road

JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Tuesday in Jackson County. A westbound 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck struck the man from Hoyt in the 12000 block of 110th Road west of Q. Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. EMS transported him Stormont...
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Series of fatal Kansas City shootings under investigation

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A third victim has died from injuries sustained in a string of Kansas City shootings. Police said the first deadly shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a male shooter approached the victim and opened fire before leaving. KMBC-TV reports that the victim was taken to a hospital, but died a short time later.
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Sheriff's office announces results of Click It or Ticket

From May 22-31, the Saline County Sheriff's Office conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas occupant restraint, texting, impaired driving, and other traffic laws as a part of the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign. Now the results of those efforts are in. According to information provided by the...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

No charges filed against Kan. sheriff's deputy in domestic case

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested May 29 for alleged domestic violence, disorderly conduct will not face charges in the case, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Lt. Benjamin Blick. The arrest was from incident involving Deputy Clayton Blackwood's domestic partner and was fully investigated and presented...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Texas man charged in drug deal shooting death of Kan. teen

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A third suspect accused in the May 2020 shooting death of a Kansas teenager made his first court appearance in the case Monday. Jakob Oniel Cuble, 19, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was charged with 1st degree felony murder and aggravated robbery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Kan. man accused of selling mushrooms, meth and pot

RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on numerous charges following a traffic stop Sunday afternoon in Hutchinson. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police arrested 21-year-old Zachary Bitter of Hoisington in the 1100 Block of South Severance, according to Police. He was booked into the Reno County Correctional...
Sedgwick County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Man asked to watch kids is jailed for accidental shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting and have made an arrest. Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a shooting at apartments in the 3600 block of West 13th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 12-year-old...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Teen injured in shooting near Kan. elementary school has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities report a teen injured in a shooting near a Kansas elementary school has died. Just before noon Tuesday, police responded to the shooing in the 6600 Block of Cleveland near Hazel Grove Elementary School, according to a media release. Upon arrival, officers found the boy in his mid teens on the sidewalk, the victim of an apparent shooting. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Amtrak meets with Kansas officials on expansion of service

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas’ senior senator and leaders from Wichita and Newton met with Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn and Amtrak President Stephen Gardner along with officials from Texas and Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon regarding the future of expanding rail passenger service. Leading the meeting was Sen. Jerry Moran and Kansas Sen....
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Salina man among governor's most recent appointments

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions. The purpose of the Board is to administer and enforce the provisions of Kansas Optometry Law so that the highest quality of eye care is provided to the citizens of Kansas. ●Dr. Lora Durst, Topeka.