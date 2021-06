We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was packing up my kitchen to move into our new house, I learned a lot about myself and my habits. Most notably, I have a lot of forks —an easy fix. I also noticed I own a lot of kitchen towels — thin ones; fluffy ones; straightforward ones; fancy, woven ones. Unlike my extra forks, tucking some of my towels away in a “duplicates” box didn’t feel right. They all look and feel different, which got me thinking about their specific purposes. Could I be missing out on optimizing common kitchen chores, because I’m using the wrong towels?