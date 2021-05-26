Moberly school district to offer free summer meals to children

The Moberly Public School District announced it will provide free nutritious breakfast and lunch meals this summer to children age 5-18. Meals will be offered Monday through Thursday from June 2-24 at both the Moberly High School and Middle School buildings. Breakfast is served from 7:45 – 8 a.m. at each building. Meanwhile lunch at the middle school is from 11:30 a.m. until noon, and at the high school is from 11:40 a.m. until noon.