Moberly, MO

Moberly school district to offer free summer meals to children

Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moberly Public School District announced it will provide free nutritious breakfast and lunch meals this summer to children age 5-18. Meals will be offered Monday through Thursday from June 2-24 at both the Moberly High School and Middle School buildings. Breakfast is served from 7:45 – 8 a.m. at each building. Meanwhile lunch at the middle school is from 11:30 a.m. until noon, and at the high school is from 11:40 a.m. until noon.

www.moberlymonitor.com
Missouri Statewsiu.org

Missouri Group Offers Mental Health First Aid Training

May is mental health awareness month. One area non-profit is working to help educate communities on how to recognize and help people suffering a mental health crisis. Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri has launched a mental health first aid program to help address a dramatic rise in requests for service during the past year.
Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Moberly, MOMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Primrose Hill offers BBQ fundraiser June 5 in Moberly

The Moberly Municipal Auditorium will play host Saturday, June 5 to a barbecue and silent auction fundraiser for Primrose Hill Adult & Teen Challenge located in Clark. Primrose Hill is Christian faith-based program and serves as a place for women and their children to live and heal while the women recover from substance abuse and reclaim their lives through a 12-month program. It serves as one of hundreds of Teen Challenge recovery centers located across the nation and one of thousands worldwide.
Moberly, MOMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

MATC ceremony recognizes student achievements

Moberly Area Technical Center administrators and educators held its annual awards ceremony Thursday, May 6 at the Moberly Municipal Auditorium to announce college and technical school scholarships and other honors and awards handed to its students. The following is a look at some of the Randolph County high school students...